Marathon, Speedway settle $22.5 million lawsuit

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Marathon Petroleum Co. and Speedway have agreed to pay more than $22 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the Kentucky attorney general’s office in 2007 over alleged gasoline price gouging.

Correspondent Will Clark has the report.

Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office said the companies didn’t admit any wrongdoing or liability. The case was set to go to trial Aug. 19 in Franklin County Circuit Court.

A lawsuit filed in federal court in 2015 alleging that Marathon violated antitrust laws is still pending.