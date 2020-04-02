0 Shares

Margaret Ann Edwards age 78 of Sulphur Well passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. She was the daughter of the late Leslie and Eula Rodgers Meadows. She was a homemaker and a member of the Sulphur Well Church of Latter Day Saints.

She is survived by one son Terry (Traci) Edwards of Sulphur Well. One daughter Cindy (Charles) London of Center. Six grandchildren. Logan Darnell, Chy Edwards, Colton Darnell, MaKensey Edwards (Conner) Miles, Marie (Josh) Parke, and Christian Darnell. Six great grandchildren. Caitlin Parke, Caiden Parke, Kinlee Edwards, Kealynn Edwards, Kalynn Edwards and Kavah Edwards. Two sister in laws. Mary Meadows of Greensburg and Janeil (Glenn) Duncan of Owensboro.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Errol Edwards and two brothers and one sister. Ocie Meadows, Beatrice Pickett and Garland Meadows. Due to the Covid-19 crisis private graveside services will be held.

Related