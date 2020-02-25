0 Shares

Margaret Bale Caudel, age 89, of Horse Cave, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at her home. She was a native of Hart County and a member of Park United Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Billy Joe Caudel; her parents, Charles Bale & Bernice McDonald Bale; four sisters, Edna Rutledge, Sarah Howard, Sue Scott, Dorothy Appleton; and one brother, Charlie Bale.

She is survived by two sons, Tommy Caudel (Felecia) and David Caudel (Pam), all of Glasgow; six grandchildren, Jeff Caudel (Wendy), Chris Caudel (Lori), Brian Caudel (Lacy), Brooke Byrd (Rusty), Chloe Caudel and Leah Caudel; seven great-grandchildren, Shelby, Zackary, Jaxon, Zeyta, Bennett, Gambel and Boone; one brother, Billy Bale; one sister, Nancy Bale; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2019, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Wednesday, the 26th, from 3-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

