Margaret Estes Thornsbury, 71, passed away on 19th of September, 2019. She was born in Glasgow, Kentucky on March 23, 1948. She was the daughter of the late Marvin T. Waters and Mary J. Waters and George Carlton Estes. Margaret was a best friend, loving wife, caring mother and grandmother, and a good person who will be sorely missed. She met her husband in high school and married while he was in the Navy. She held the hardest job in the Navy as a Navy wife having to be a father/mother/bookkeeper/mechanic, handling everything while Joe was deployed overseas. Even while holding down a full time job, in addition to being a Navy wife, she earned her BS in Business and continued to receive her MBA. Margaret was also a 1966 graduate of Caverna High School.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Harry “Joe” Thornsbury; her son, Jeffrie Alan Thornsbury (daughter Christine); her granddaughter, McKenna Marie Thornsbury of Richmond, Virginia; her sister, Martha Jane Houk of Horse Cave, Kentucky. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, (including locally) Sarah H. Alvey (Ricky), and Judith H. Jones (Mark}, both of Horse Cave, Ky.

Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the American Cancer Society.