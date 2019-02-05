WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

MARGARET IRENE RENFRO

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Margaret Irene Renfro, 95, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  The Barren County native was the daughter of the late Dan and Terry Browning Kinslow and wife of the late Elvin Renfro.  She was a former employee of Handmacher Fashion Outlet and was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews including her nephew and caregiver Larry Berry and wife Rita of Park City and their family, Doug Berry, Jordan Berry and Conner Berry.  In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Lucian and Charles Edwin Kinslow and two sisters, Virginia Berry and Anna Marie Grimes.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, May 4th at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  No visitation is planned.  Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.