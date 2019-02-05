0 Shares

Margaret Irene Renfro, 95, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. The Barren County native was the daughter of the late Dan and Terry Browning Kinslow and wife of the late Elvin Renfro. She was a former employee of Handmacher Fashion Outlet and was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews including her nephew and caregiver Larry Berry and wife Rita of Park City and their family, Doug Berry, Jordan Berry and Conner Berry. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Lucian and Charles Edwin Kinslow and two sisters, Virginia Berry and Anna Marie Grimes.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, May 4th at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. No visitation is planned. Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.