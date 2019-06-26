WCLU

MARGARET JANE CASSADY

Margaret Jane Cassady, 79, of Glasgow, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital.  She was a daughter of Maxwell and Myrtle Berry.  She was a New York Life Insurance Agent for 30 years and was a member of Faith United Methodist Church.  She enjoyed cooking, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband:  Ernest G. Cassady, Glasgow; one son: Craig Cassady (Amy), Glasgow; one daughter: Kathy Jo Cassady, Louisville; four grandchildren: Parker Cassady, Connor Cassady, Mia Cassady, and Nelson Cassady, Glasgow; two brothers: Bobby Berry (Donna) and Jim Berry, Franklin; two sisters: Polly Baker, Franklin, and Maxine Pitt (Ronald), Colorado; one sister-in-law, Janice Epplin (Jim), Illinois.  Special friends:  Geneva Strom, Abner and Nancy Stilts; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday and after 9:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home until time for services.

