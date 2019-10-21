0 Shares

Margaret Lenore Ballard, age 74 of Cave City, KY, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at her residence. Margaret was a member of the Cave City Baptist Church and the daughter of the late George Ballard and Lenore Chapman Ballard.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Teresa Lynn Sams (Cave City, KY); son, David Ray Sams (Scipio, IN); sisters, Faye Stinson (Uno, KY), Chris Reynolds (Munfordville, KY), and Mae Wheeler (Gamaliel, KY); brothers, General Ballard (Uno, KY) and Jodie Ballard (Horse Cave, KY); and four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her daughter Mary, son Ricky, and grandson Jeffery Forbis.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home. The funeral service to be at 1:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday at Brooks Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Horse Cave Cemetery in Horse Cave, KY.