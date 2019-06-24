0 Shares

Margaret Marie Puckett, 92 of Munfordville passed away Monday, June 24 at Signature Health Care of Hart County. She was the daughter of the late Hade & Lauuna Logsdon and the wife of the late John Robert Puckett. She was a member of the Munfordville Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son-Ray Puckett of Shepherdsville

Two grandchildren-Tracy Forman & Jason Puckett both of Louisville

Eight great-grandchildren also survive

She was preceded in death by five brothers-Dewey, Van, Johnny, Elbert & William Logsdon and by four sisters, Allie Reynolds, Edith Noe, Leona Middleton & Minnie Robinson

Funeral services for Margaret Marie Puckett will be 1pm Wednesday, June 26 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Hines officiating. Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-9pm and after 8am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home.