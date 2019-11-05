0 Shares

Margaret P. York, 80, Glasgow, passed away suddenly Monday, November 04, 2019, at her residence. A native of Colorado, she was a daughter of the late Virgil Paul Green and Gladys Louysia Bateman Green. She was a dedicated wife and mother, and an avid artist. She was a member of the Art Guild of the Barrens and of the Women’s Medical Auxiliary. She was a faithful member of the First Christian Church where she had also served as elder and librarian for a number of years.

Survivors include her husband Dr. Paul S. York, Jr.; four children: Jennie York Clark and husband Brian of Brentwood, TN, Mark York and wife Cynthia of Glasgow, Rad York and wife Lisa of Franklin, TN, and Chris York and wife Lauren of Lexington; ten grandchildren: Bradley York, Clay York, Seth York, Claire Clark, Tanner York, Chelsea York, Grace York, Sarah Clark, Landon York, and Eliza York; one sister, Josephine Lane of Ft. Myers, FL; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother Harold Green.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday at the First Christian Church with cremation to follow. Visitation will be after 10 am Friday at the church. Alternative expressions of sympathy may take form of contributions to the First Christian Church, Community Relief Fund, or Community Medical Care. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

