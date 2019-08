0 Shares

Margaret Vance, 47 of Horse Cave passed away Thursday night, August 15 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Veraldine Horton and Margaret was a member of the Whickerville Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter-Christina Vance of Canmer

One grandchild-Thomas Meredith and one brother-Eugene Horton

A private burial for Margaret Vance will be in the Antioch Cemetery at Big Clifty. Sego Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.