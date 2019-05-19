Margie Brown age 83 of Edmonton passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her
home. She was the daughter of the late Horace and Vera Mae Nelson Moss.
Margie was retired from Topps Manufacturing and was a member of the Society
Hill Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday at Butler
Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the White Cemetery. Visitation will be
from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday and after 9:00 AM Thursday at the
funeral home.
She is survived by a son Garry Brown and wife Sandra of
Edmonton. Three grandchildren. Kelly, Jonie and Adam Brown all of Edmonton.
Ten brothers and sisters. Lucille Vaughn and Minnie Wilson both of Louisville.
Stanley and Chaptman Moss both of Summersville, Lula Mae “Tootie” Alexander
of Greensburg, Betty Thornsbury of Mt Washington, Joyce Kessinger of
Shepardsville, Mitchell Moss of Greensburg, Michael Moss of Summersville and
Ricky Moss of Vine Grove. Three great grandchildren, Wyatt Walker, Isaac Brown
and Harlee Walker also survive.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death
by her husband LeRoy Brown. Two brothers, Nelson Reed Moss and Billy Thomas
Moss. A sister Viola Moss.
