Margie Brown age 83 of Edmonton passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her

home. She was the daughter of the late Horace and Vera Mae Nelson Moss.

Margie was retired from Topps Manufacturing and was a member of the Society

Hill Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday at Butler

Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the White Cemetery. Visitation will be

from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday and after 9:00 AM Thursday at the

funeral home.

She is survived by a son Garry Brown and wife Sandra of

Edmonton. Three grandchildren. Kelly, Jonie and Adam Brown all of Edmonton.

Ten brothers and sisters. Lucille Vaughn and Minnie Wilson both of Louisville.

Stanley and Chaptman Moss both of Summersville, Lula Mae “Tootie” Alexander

of Greensburg, Betty Thornsbury of Mt Washington, Joyce Kessinger of

Shepardsville, Mitchell Moss of Greensburg, Michael Moss of Summersville and

Ricky Moss of Vine Grove. Three great grandchildren, Wyatt Walker, Isaac Brown

and Harlee Walker also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death

by her husband LeRoy Brown. Two brothers, Nelson Reed Moss and Billy Thomas

Moss. A sister Viola Moss.