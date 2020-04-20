0 Shares

Margie Rogers Lyons, 75, of Glasgow, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Margie was born in Glasgow, KY on April 17, 1945 to the late Raymond and Wilma Rogers. She was of the Christian faith. Like her mother, she spent over 30 years working as a CNA in nursing homes and had a passion for helping those in need.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William C. “Bill” Lyons; grandson, Candler Lyons; brother, Gene Rogers; and sister, Ruth Skipworth.

Survivors include her son Jeff Lyons (Susan), and daughter Lorie Taylor (Joe) both of Glasgow; granddaughter Taylor Muse (Jonathan), great-grandchildren McKinley Thomas and Kayden Muse of Tompkinsville; sister Martha Phipps (Butch) of Glasgow; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Upon her wishes, she will be cremated with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

