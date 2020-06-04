0 Shares

Maribeth Reed Jessie, 76, of Glasgow, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. She was born in Summer Shade, KY, on March 19, 1944, to the late Halsey Reed Shive and Lucille Nichols Shive. Maribeth was owner/operator of Maribeth Flower Shop for over 32 years and attended Bethel Methodist Church.

Survivors include her loving husband, Jimmie Jessie of Glasgow; son, James Jessie (Genice) of Summer Shade; daughter, Paula Craine (Darrell) of Cave City; three grandchildren, Hunter Jessie, Connor Jessie and Josh Craine (Casey); four great grandchildren, Adam, Austin, Kihley, and Christian Craine; one sister, Beverly Marion (Bill) of KS; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, LaQuinta Riordan.

Funeral service for Maribeth Jessie, will be 2:00 pm Sunday, June 7th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 4:00 pm -8:00 pm and Sunday morning until time for service at the funeral home.

Family and friends may visit www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome at 2:00pm Sunday to participate live in the celebration. A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Jessie. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com

