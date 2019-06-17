WCLU

MARIE COX PHILLIPS

Marie Cox Phillips, 89 of Cub Run passed away Saturday, June 15 at Signature Health Care of Hart County.

She was the daughter of the late John & Colby Sanders Cox.

She is survived by:

Two daughters-Linda Breneman of Cub Run

Maxine Flores of Chicago

11 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren

Four brothers-Haskel Cox & Wilburn Cox both of Cub Run

Joe Cox of Elizabethtown

Howard Cox of Sonora

Four sisters-Brenda Cox & Carolyn Cox both of Cub Run

Mildred McDowell of Horse Cave

Bernice Poynter of Glasgow

She was preceded in death by one brother David Cox and one sister Mae

Funeral services for Marie Cox Phillips will be 3pm Wednesday, June 19 at the Cherry Springs Baptist Church with burial in the Cherry Springs Cemetery.  Visitation will be Wednesday from 12-2:30pm at the Sego Funeral Home.

 

 

