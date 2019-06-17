Marie Cox Phillips, 89 of Cub Run passed away Saturday, June 15 at Signature Health Care of Hart County.
She was the daughter of the late John & Colby Sanders Cox.
She is survived by:
Two daughters-Linda Breneman of Cub Run
Maxine Flores of Chicago
11 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren
Four brothers-Haskel Cox & Wilburn Cox both of Cub Run
Joe Cox of Elizabethtown
Howard Cox of Sonora
Four sisters-Brenda Cox & Carolyn Cox both of Cub Run
Mildred McDowell of Horse Cave
Bernice Poynter of Glasgow
She was preceded in death by one brother David Cox and one sister Mae
Funeral services for Marie Cox Phillips will be 3pm Wednesday, June 19 at the Cherry Springs Baptist Church with burial in the Cherry Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12-2:30pm at the Sego Funeral Home.
