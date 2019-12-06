0 Shares

On the morning of Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 9:35, a time of eternal rejoicing began. While surrounded by family in their love and adoration, Hooti Marie Middleton, age 90, of Cave City, Kentucky, was ushered by Angels into the presence of her Lord and Savior with full command of her mind, her memories, and her perfect body. According to Luke, upon entry to Glory, she was met by and talked with the believers that have gone on before her. She was welcomed into a magnificent worship with the angels and believers before the throne of God.

Marie Middleton was a lifelong resident of Cave City and was a member of Greater Vision Baptist Church. She was a loyal employee turning sheets of denim into jeans during her entire career at the sewing factory in downtown Cave City. After the factory closed, she went on to caring for others during different times in their lives, she assisted old and babysat the young. Every Sunday, Marie was also dedicated to and impacted the lives of many 3 and 4-year-old children around Cave City during her 30 plus year ministry as a Sunday School teacher. Throughout her life, she always loved to travel and see new things, but she found her greatest pleasure and enjoyment in spending time with her family.

Marie was the last member of a generation in her family and had served as Family Patriarch for many years. She was proceeded in death by her parents Morgan Ray Hatcher and Emma Middleton Hatcher, her brothers: Roy Hatcher with wife Joy, Ernest Hatcher with wife Louise, William Hatcher, Silas Hatcher, Henry Lee Hatcher, and Ovie Hatcher with wife Arline, her sisters: Mary Zelma Hatcher Brooks with husband Preston, Lula May Hatcher, and Lorene Hatcher Strother with husband Park. She was also preceded in death by two sons-in-law: Billy Johns and Ronnie Allen. On January 24, 2018, Marie mourned the loss of her youngest daughter Sharron Marie Middleton Allen.

Marie always considered having a large family a blessing. She is survived by three daughters: Vikki Massey and Kenneth of Glasgow, Patricia Wilson and Russel of Cave City, and Jerry Johns Huffman and David (Butch) of Glasgow, and one son Henry Middleton and Stacey of Cave City. She was known as “MA” by 9 grandchildren and as “Granny” to one: Chris Johns (Scottsville), Ken Massey (Glasgow), Chad Wilson and Lori (Horse Cave), Michael Johns and Joanne (Glasgow), Joe Middleton and Christa (Cave City), Mandi Page (Bowling Green), Crystal Self and Eric (Smith Grove), Hank Middleton (Cave City), Rick Wilson and Dreama (Bowling Green), and Ronnadeane Bertram (Horse Cave). She became “Ma Hootie” to 15 great-grandchildren: Mason Johns and Megan, Cadence Johns, Bradley Johns, Zion Massey, Colton Wilson, Madison Johns, Zoey Johns, Matthew Middleton, Chancellor Middleton, Kennedy Middleton, Tucker Middleton, Karlee Wilson, Merick Self, Amerie Self, and Whitney Bertram, and 2 great-great-grandchildren: Kingston Johns and Kate Johns. Marie is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families with whom she maintained a close personal relationship, and they endeared with the title of “Aunt Hooti.”

Throughout her life, she always saw the best in her family. She constantly worried about them and continually looked forward to the next time she could spend with each of them. She was an icon of grace and humility with an overabundance of love. She was a rock and the foundation for her family. No words can describe the love and sacrifice she blessed her family with, nor can they explain how much she is missed.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 8, at 2 p.m. at Winn Funeral Home with burial following in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Saturday, the 7th, from 10 a.m until 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

