0 Shares

Marie Parnell Pierce age 80 of Campbellsville passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 in Louisville. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Lora Strader Parnell. She was a nursing assist and of the Pentecostal faith.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday and after 9:00 AM Friday at the funeral home.

She is survived by three sons. Larry Coffey of Flat Rock, Indiana. Howard Pierce of Elizabethtown, Indiana and Rick Pierce of Campbellsville, Kentucky. Two daughters. Sharon Edwards and Helen Lawson both of Campbellsville. One brother Junior Parnell of Greensburg. Fifteen grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Howard Pierce and several siblings. Kenneth Parnell, J.T. Parnell, Lemon Parnell, Dorothy Hall, Audrey Blaydes and Virginia Lacrosse. One great grandchild Austin Grapevine.