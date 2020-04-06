0 Shares

Marilyn “Gayle” Lile, age 60, of Horse Cave, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her home. She was a native of Hart County and a loving wife, mother and Nana.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Lile; her parents, Wayne Kinslow (Ruth) and Peggy McCorkle; one son, Dewayne Lile (Amanda); one grandson, Oliver Lile; one brother, Tommy Kinslow (Edna); three sisters, Lou Bennett (Eugene), Stacy Bradbury (Tom), Melissa Senig (James); and several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, at Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery with burial to follow thereafter. Arrangements are under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed on line at www.winnfuneralhome.com

