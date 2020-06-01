0 Shares

Marilyn Hope Grider, 83, Glasgow, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow following a brief battle with cancer. A native of Summer Shade, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Ora Mae Hurt Branstetter. She was a retired legal secretary having worked many years at the law firm of Richardson, Barrickman, and Dickinson as well as in the office of Circuit Judge Shelly Riherd. She had been a member of the Kay Bledsoe B & PW Club and was a faithful member of the South Green Street Church of Christ.

Survivors include two sons: Marty Hope and wife Lisa, and Keith Hope and wife Beth all of Glasgow; two grandsons: Ryan Hope and Jonathan Hope and Hannah of Glasgow; two great-grandsons: Creed Hope and Layton Hope; two step-daughters: Kathy Shive and Anita May; one sister, Sue England of Murfreesboro; five sisters-in-law: Ollie Branstetter, Barbara Branstetter, Edalene Hope, Juanita Bybee, and Eddie Bunch; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two husbands, Tommy Martin Hope and J. C. Grider; three brothers: Wendell Branstetter, Jr., Kenneth Branstetter, and Bobby Branstetter.

Funeral services will be held 2 pm Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 Tuesday and after 10 am Wednesday at the funeral home.

In keeping with the Governor’s new requirements for funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are recommended. The service will also be streamed live at www.facebook.com/hatchersaddler; or you may listen to the service while in our parking lot by tuning your radio to FM 89.1.

