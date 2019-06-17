WCLU

MARILYN JOAN FOXWORTHY WILKINSON

Marilyn Joan Foxworthy Wilkinson, 86, Glasgow, died Sunday at her residence.  Born in Hillsboro, IN, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Hazel McCormick Foxworthy.  She was a co-owner and founder with her husband of the Wilderness Studio in Glasgow; owner of Marilyn’s Ceramics where she also taught ceramics; and a volunteer at BRAWA.  She enjoyed many other hobbies including painting, quilting, and sewing.  She was a lover of all kinds of animals; but especially her dogs.

Survivors include six children: Jena Pace of Glasgow, Lester Wilkinson and wife, Denise of Port Orange, FL, Steven Wilkinson, Lee Ann Birge and husband Rodney, Gayle Wilkinson and William Wilkinson II all of Glasgow; 9 grandchildren, Melissa White, Julie Thomas, Ashley Pace Livingston (Chad), Jeremy Wilkinson (Emily), Lesley Walker, Matthew Wilkinson (Amy), Coty Wilkinson, Haley Wilkinson Bowles (Ty), and Cheyanne Dyer (Matt); 13 great-grandchildren, Morgan VanDuyn (Kevin), Joshua Simmons, Katie Jo Simmons, Lucy Wilkinson, J. R. Floyd, Will Floyd, Tanner Livingston, Zoe Wilkinson, Aliyah Wilkinson, Nolan Dyer, Grayson Dyer, Hudson Bowles, and Parker Bowles; three great-great-grandchildren, Alexis Tate-Lewis Waldridge, Anthony Wade VanDuyn, and Peyton Leigh VanDuyn; a special cousin, Sarah Clark; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Tate Wilkinson; one son-in-law, Richard Pace; two great-grandsons: Samuel Tate White and Tyler Lewis White; and three brothers: Cliff, Jim, and Fred Foxworthy.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with cremation to follow.  Visitation will be after 10 am Thursday at the funeral home.  Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to BRAWA or Hosparus.

