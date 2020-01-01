0 Shares

Mario Jose Rosaliano, 26, Glasgow, died Monday, December 23, 2019 from injuries sustained in an accident. A native of Veracruz, Mexico, he was a son of Gregorio Rosaliano Santiago and Rigoberto Jose Hernandez. He was employed by the Nelson Machiva in his landscaping business.

Survivors include two sons: Mario Yael Jose Avalos and Usiel Jose Malpica; his mother, Gregoria Rosaliano Santiago; his siblings: Ramiro Jose Rosaliano, Diana Jose Rosaliano, Rodrigo Jose Rosaliano, and Floritzel Jose Rosaliano. Other survivors include the family of Jose Hernandez and the family of Jose Sanchez.

Funeral mass will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. Burial will be held later at Cementerio de Vicente Guerrero in Veracruz, Mexico. Visitation will be after 12 noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Related