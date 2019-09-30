0 Shares

Marjorie Ann Harris age 84 of Edmonton died Sunday September 29, 2019 at the Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. She was the daughter of the late Eugene and Helen VanZant Cassady.Marjorie was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her husband Dwight Harris of Edmonton, one son Tony (Donna) Harris of Edmonton, granddaughter Stephanie (Andrew) Grant of Edmonton, two great grandchildren Kadin Emberton and Grayson Medley, one brother Arnold (Lou Ella) Cassady of Edmonton, one sister Betty (Rex) Bunch of Edmonton.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers James Cassady and Eugene Cassady Jr. and two sisters Ruby Watson and Dorothy Lamberth.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday at Butler Funeral Home with burial in the Pink Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday and after 9:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.