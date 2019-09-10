0 Shares

Marjorie Goodman, age 85, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. She was a member of Munfordville Eastern Star and a member of Munfordville Baptist Church where she taught many years in Bible School and one of the founding workers in Teen Kids..

She was the daughter of the late Frank Dickey Bryant and the late Mary Willie Galloway Bryant and the wife of the late Stanley Lee Goodman. Besides her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a sister Charmaine Bale.

She is survived by one daughter, Jo Lynn Goodman Chaney, Munfordville, KY; two sons, Gary Goodman and wife Cynthia, Edmonton, KY, Bro. John Stephen Goodman and wife Alicia Lynn, Park City, KY; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 and from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM CT, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Burroughs and Bro. Paul Hines officiating. Interment will be at Munfordville Municipal Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.