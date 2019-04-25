WCLU

MARJORIE RUTH BILLINGSLEY

Marjorie Ruth Billingsley, 81, of Kino, KY, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Barren County the daughter of the late James Bernice Barbour and Hazel Susan Denham Barbour. Marjorie and her husband Johnny Billingsley owned and operated the Kino Store for over 50 years. She was a 1956 graduate if Temple Hill High School and a long-time member of the Lick Branch Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include one son, Danny Billingsley (Debbie) of Glasgow; three daughters, Vickie Estes (Steve), Teresa Billingsley both of Glasgow and Russann Gentry (Wesley) of Hardyville, KY; grandchildren, Monica Leedy, Tina Gammon, Josh Myatt, Jonas Billingsley (Amanda), Jacob Billingsley (Krissy), Westley Billingsley (Lori), Mason Gentry, Luke Gentry and Tori Gentry; great grandchildren, Benjamin Myatt, Jude Gammon, Jobe Gammon, Maya Leedy, Baylie Billingsley, Briley Billingsley, Lilly Billingsley and Sawyer Billingsley; one sister, Ilo Isenberg of Louisville. Several nieces, nephews and a special friend Cynthia Watson also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband John Clifton “Johnny” Billingsley, grandchild, Maranda Estes, two brothers, James Terrell Barbour and Rondel Barbour; grandson in law, Phillip Leedy.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Sunday, April 28th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Lick Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00am until 8:00pm and on Sunday until time for services at the funeral home

