MARK BIGGERS RESIGNS FROM GEPB BOARD

on 03/29/2019 |
Glasgow Electric Plant Board board member Mark Biggers has resigned, according to the Barren County Progress.

Biggers submitted a letter resignation to Mayor Harold Armstrong on Friday. According to the letter, Biggers said he missed several opportunities as this pastr Tuesday’s meeting.

“I missed several opportunities to rebut and/or address multiple issues during the 26 March board meeting,” the letter said.

WCLU will bring you more coverage of this event as information is made available. Attached below is the letter from the Barren County Progress’ website.

“To: The Honorable Harold Armstrong

Mayor, the City of Glasgow

Mark Biggers

Dear M.D.,

I would like to render my resignation from the Glasgow Electric Plant Board effective immediately. I am not physically nor mentally astute enough to deal with the machinations inherent of the position of a board member. I missed several opportunities to rebut and/or address multiple issues during the 26 March board meeting. I am totally to blame. I should have known that BGMU buys electricity from TVA; yet their rates don’t appear to be as onerous as GEPB, for instance.

I realize that I voted incorrectly on the issues as to the retention of the current board counsel and I regret my error. I support without reservation a workable resolution of the Infotricity issue. I feel that I can better contribute to the same as a support player.

Respectfully,

M.V. Biggers”

