MARKETBASKET SURVEY SHOWS INCREASE IN FOOD PRICES IN KY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Farm Bureau says its latest Marketbasket Survey shows overall food costs rose slightly in the first quarter of 2019.

It says the average overall cost of food in the first three months of this year was $118.64 in Kentucky, up 1.85% from $116.44 in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Farm Bureau says previous surveys showed slight decreases in food costs in the second half of 2018.

It says the survey for the first quarter of 2019 shows the price of pork products rose 5.7% and the price of grains increased nearly 4.7% since the fourth quarter of 2018. Meanwhile, the overall cost of beef was down 2% and poultry was down 1.4%.

The Marketbasket Survey is taken four times a year at the end of each quarter.