Marr: ‘It’s time’ to retire, three applicants to be interviewed

14 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – Sometimes a gut feeling is all it takes to make a decision. For Glasgow Fire Chief Bryan Marr, he has a feeling it’s time to move on to the next chapter of his life.

A 21-year-old Marr entered the fire service in 1993. He served as a volunteer fireman before moving to a paid position with the Glasgow Fire Department on June 15, 1998.

Marr has served in almost every position within the department. It was six years ago that he moved from a 24-hour shift to the office. He served as battalion chief, assistant chief and was appointed chief two years ago under former Glasgow Mayor Dick Doty’s administration.

A lot of things have changed, Marr says. One of the most significant is the training for the job.

Marr says the 400 hour requirement still exists in training, but it’s not shifted to more specific categories like EMT, ladder and fire extinguisher training.

In fact, Marr teaches fire and rescue classes across the state. He says while volunteer departments have always struggled to keep staff, it’s gotten worse. According to Marr, it takes a special person to be a fire fighter.

083019Marronexcitement

As for excitement, Marr says the last two years have been successful. While there is still work to be done, he feels now is the time to step away and give the responsibility to someone else.

083019moveon

Glasgow Fire Department has received two new trucks under Marr’s leadership. He says this is something he had planned before becoming chief.

083019purchasenewtruck

Giving new firemen financial security was also a priority for Marr. With this, he developed a tangible pay scale.

083019payscale

According to Marr, it’s always been understood that a raise would be given to every employee, but it was always unclear how much and when that raise would occur.

Marr says budgeting has been a large part of the job, too. He tells WCLU News that he hopes his successor has a mind for small budgeting and using resources to their fullest advantage.

For now, Marr says his family is a priority. He has two children and a wife he wants to spend more time with.

083019alotofgolf

Marr is set to serve through Sept. 30. According to Glasgow City Clerk Mona Simmons, three applicants have applied for the chief’s position. It’s unclear when interviews will begin.