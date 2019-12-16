0 Shares

Martha Allen Edwards Russell, age 95, of Horse Cave, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at The Medical Center at Caverna. She was a native of the Fairview community and lived in the Horse Cave community for over 50 years. She was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ where she attended the Fairview Church of Christ and the Horse Cave Church of Christ. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Burks Weldon Russell; her parents, Walter B. Edwards and Annie Frances Carter Edwards; four brothers, Victor, Otis, Rondell and Hugh Edwards; one sister, Odelia Broady and one granddaughter, Paula Maniece Russell.

She is survived by her son, Johnny Russell (Sandy), her daughter, Renee` Perkins (Phillip); two grandchildren, Chris Russell (Myneka) and Laura Sweet (Greg); four great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Baker (Tyler), John Carter Russell, Lyndsey Sweet and Tyler Sweet; two sisters, Jenny Thompson and Betty Edwards and one brother, Bobby Edwards (Lisa).

Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, at Winn Funeral home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, at Winn Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday.

