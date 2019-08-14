0 Shares

Martha “Faye” Coop, 86, Cave City, passed away on August 13, 2019 at the Medical Center, Bowling Green. She was born in Burkesville on March 21, 1933 to the late Keen Edward and Ocie Groce Scott. Faye had been employed at the Greyhound Bus Station and the Quality Inn and was a member of the Salem Baptist Church.

Survivors include a son, Jackie Coop (Mae); a sister, Linda Adwell (Leon); a grandson, Kevin Coop, all of Cave City; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Key and Glanzie Scott.

Funeral services with Wayne Hatcher presiding will be at 1 PM Friday August 16 at the Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be Thursday from 1 to 8 PM and on Friday after 9 AM until time of service.