Martha Lorene Ridings Pearson, 96, of Social Circle, GA formerly of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Gardens Assisted Living of Social Circle, GA.

She was born on October 16, 1923, in Marble Hill, GA to the late Sam Ridings and Gertrude Ingram Ridings. She married James William Pearson on December 22, 1946. She was a homemaker, a retired seamstress, and was a member of Clifton General Baptist Church.

She is survived by one brother J.B. Ridings of Decatur, GA, and one sister Ruthell Mauldin of Ball Ground, GA.

In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by three brothers; Tyre, A.L., and Eugene Ridings and two sisters Coleen Rinehart and Carlas Fields.

Due to Covid-19 a private graveside service and burial will be held at Clifton General Baptist Church Cemetery.

Friends and family will be able to pay their respects via a drive-thru visitation on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home. Attendees are asked to remain inside their vehicles at all times.

Online condolences can be made at www.harwoodstrodefuneralhome.com

Memorials are suggested to the Clifton General Baptist Church Building Fund.

