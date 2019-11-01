0 Shares

Martha M. “Jeannie” Spears, 95, of Glasgow, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Barren County Nursing & Rehab. Born in Louisville, KY, she was the daughter of the late Charles Marvin and Jasper Smith Miller. Mrs. Spears was a Cartographer at Army Map service. After retiring Mrs. Spears moved to Metcalfe County where she was very active in the community including the Barn-Lot-Theater, Chamber of Commerce, Metcalfe County Library and the Metcalfe County Historical Society and she was well known for her Artwork.

Survivors include four daughters, Marie Bowles and husband Donald of Glasgow, Cecile Jane Ferrell and husband Bill of Alaska, Frances JoeL Pfile and husband Richard E. of Edmonton, Jackye Ann Gatton and husband Tim of Danville; 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild along with several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Garland Miller and two sisters Louise Boston and Joel Squires.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2:30pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 1:00pm until 2:30pm at the Funeral.

Alternate expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, or any of the organization that she was very active.