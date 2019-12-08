0 Shares

Marty Eugene Cooper, age 37, of Canmer, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in Canmer. He was a native of Metcalfe County and a loving husband and father. He loved spending time on the farm. He was employed by the London Family, who were very special friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Richard Cooper, Jr., and a niece, Heather Nicole Lynn Simpson.

He is survived by his wife, Lori Cooper, two daughters, Amber and Brittani Cooper, all of Canmer; mother, Vickie Dorrine Cooper of Cave City; sister, Ivy Jean Davis (David Simpson) of Cave City; three brothers, Jason Cooper of Somerset, Donald Cooper of Tennessee and Jeremy Cooper of Cave City; one nephew, Kelly Davis of Glasgow; and several other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Sunday, the 8th, from 5:30-8 p.m.. and on Monday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

