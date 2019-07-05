0 Shares

Marty Wilson Nuckols, 54, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his home after an illness. Born in Glasgow he was the son of the late Mitchell and Maudie Ree Ellis Nuckols. Marty was a former owner and operator of Rainbow Carpet Cleaning in Glasgow.

Survivors include two children, Javen Nuckols and Savanna Nuckols; the mother of his children, Holly Nuckols; an Aunt, Doris Moore; and a niece Jaymi Nuckols all of Glasgow, and his cousins. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Kelly Ray Nuckols.

No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.