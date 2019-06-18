0 Shares

Marvin Clay Berry, 84, of Jackson, TN died Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Jackson General Hospital. He was born in Bon Ayr, Ky the son of the late Clarence Everett Berry and Flora Hampton Berry. Mr. Berry was a retired maintenance supervisor and had worked for Bruce’s Flooring. After retirement he worked as a mechanic, wood worker and enjoyed restoring antique tractors. He was a member of the Pleasant Plain Church of Christ in Jackson, TN.

Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Miller Berry; daughter, Sandy Lewis (Michael); son, Timothy Clay Berry all of Jackson, TN; two grandchildren, Katie Mae Langlinais (Joseph) of Henderson, TN and Ashly Kae Lewis of Jackson, TN; great grandchild, Avalynn Langlinais of Henderson, TN.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Leslie Berry.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Saturday, June 22nd at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Walnut Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and on Saturday until time for services at the funeral home.