Marvin Peterson
Marvin Peterson, 65 of Horse Cave passed away Feb. 26 at The Medical Center at Caverna.
He was a truck driver and the son of the late Sanford & Myrtle Brewster Peterson.
He is survived by one son-Nathan Peterson of Horse Cave
One daughter-Joanie Frazier of Horse Cave
Two sisters-Carol Taylor & Beverly Robertson both of Elizabethton, TN
8 grandchildren also survive.
The family chose cremation.
A memorial service will be 11am Monday, March 9 at The Way Church in Horse Cave.
Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.