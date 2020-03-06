0 Shares

Marvin Peterson, 65 of Horse Cave passed away Feb. 26 at The Medical Center at Caverna.

He was a truck driver and the son of the late Sanford & Myrtle Brewster Peterson.

He is survived by one son-Nathan Peterson of Horse Cave

One daughter-Joanie Frazier of Horse Cave

Two sisters-Carol Taylor & Beverly Robertson both of Elizabethton, TN

8 grandchildren also survive.

The family chose cremation.

A memorial service will be 11am Monday, March 9 at The Way Church in Horse Cave.

Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.

