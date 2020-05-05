0 Shares

Mary Agnes Ballard, 92, of Glasgow, KY passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her residence. She was born on April 22, 1928 in Big Meadow, KY to the late Marshall and Mageline Eudy Byrd. Mary was the wife of the late Clarence “Mody” Ballard. She was a homemaker and a member of the Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include 1 daughter, Ellen Wood (Gregory) of Glasgow; 2 sons, William Ballard (Pauline) of Glasgow, Larry Ballard of Glasgow; 1 daughter-in-law, Billy Sue Ballard of Glasgow; 1 brother; 3 sisters; 12 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 1 son, Clarence Birge “C.B.” Ballard; 4 brothers and 5 sisters; 1 grandchild; and 3 great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held Thursday, May 7th at Locust Grove Cemetery. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Ballard. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

