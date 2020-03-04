0 Shares

Mary Buckner Smith, 84, of Brownsville passed away March 2, 2020 at Magnolia Village in Bowling Green.

The Cobb County native was a retired owner/operator and bookkeeper for Dandee Sales and was a past president of Georgia Catfish Association. She was a daughter of the late Ernest Calhoun Buckner and Norma Lois Newton Buckner and the wife of the late Harold G. Smith. She was preceded in death by a brother, David Buckner.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday at Douglasville Church of Christ in Douglasville, GA, where she was a member, with burial to follow in Riverview Memorial Park in Riverside, GA. Visitation will be 4-6 PM Wednesday at Gravil Funeral Home and after 11:00 AM Friday at the church.

Surviving are a son, Vincent Mark Smith of Pigeon Forge, TN; a sister, Elizabeth Whitaker (Sam) of Brownsville; two brothers, Thomas Buckner of Johnson City, TN and Joseph Buckner of Douglasville; and two grandchildren, Robbie Smith and Jessica Smith.

