Mary Dee (Martin, Witty) Carter was born on February 6, 1919 to the late Clarence and Lizzie Weaver Martin. In 1938, Mary Dee married Bernice Bryant Witty. Together they were superintendents of the Hillcrest Home/County Farm from 1949 until his death in 1969. In 1975, she married William Glenroy Carter who also preceded her in death. Mary Dee had retired from Park Avenue Pharmacy/Hatchett Home medical in 2011. She was a Kentucky Colonel and an avid UK basketball fan. Mary Dee was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. She passed away at Barren County Nursing and Rehab Center on April 23, 2020 at 101 years of age.

In addition to her parents and two husbands, she was preceded in death by 8 brothers: Lee, Paul, Wilson, Herbert, Allen, David, Richard, and Billy Joe Martin, as well as 3 sisters: Shirley Ann Norman, Margie Ward, and Nadine Morgan, and by one stepdaughter, Anna Mary Carter.

Mrs. Carter is survived by one daughter, Lillian Paulette (Tony) Wasylycia, Glasgow, Kentucky; one stepdaughter, Glenda (Rodney) Brown, Gatesville, Texas; and two stepsons: Edwin (Debbie) Carter of Kennesaw, Georgia and Tony (Darlene) Carter of Lehigh Acres, Florida; two grandsons: David Bryant (Michelle) Woodcock, Austin, Kentucky and Scott Andrew (Jonita) Woodcock, Glasgow; three step-granddaughters and four step-grandsons; six great-grandchildren: Andrew Bryant (Ashley) Woodcock, Austin Lee and Aiden Alexander Woodcock, Stacie Elizebeth, Meridith Grace and Kenneth Fayeth Woodcock; nine step great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter Rowan Grace Troutt; one sister: Etta Calvert, Glasgow; one brother: Orby (Nellie) Martin, Glasgow; several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. Friends will be able to view the service later at www.facebook.com/hatchersaddler.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of these three: Bethel United Methodist Church Memorial Fund (c/o Laura Ellen Headrick, 354 Green Hills Road, Glasgow, KY 42141); Glasgow Musicale (c/o Jenny Jean Downing, P O Box 2313, Glasgow, KY 42142); or BRAWA; or choose your favorite charity.

