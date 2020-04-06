0 Shares

Mary Elaine Wilson, age 52, of Cave City, KY, departed this life on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her residence. The Monroe County native was born on August 23, 1967 to Johnny and Ruby Greer of Greensburg, and was married to J.D. Wilson, who also survives.

Mary was a former factory worker for ACK and DART. She was a member of Servant Valley United Baptist Church.

Besides her husband and parents she leaves to honor her memory— four daughters, Wendy Wilson of Cave City, Angie Wilson of Glasgow, Amanda Morgan (Jeremy) of Park City and Alysha Ervin (Josh) of Cave City; twelve grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth Evans (Cindy) of Red Boiling Springs, TN and her mother-in- law, Margie Wilson of Cave City. She was preceded in death by one brother, Ricky Greer.

Interment will be in Cave City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Mary Wilson Memorial Fund, c/o Patton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Brownsville, KY 42210.

DUE TO CURRENT PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS, ALL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE.

– ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME PARK CITY CHAPEL –

