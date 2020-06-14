0 Shares

Mary Elender Firkin age 90 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at her home. Mary was a homemaker and member of the Pleasant Hill Church of Christ. She is survived by three children. Diane Stayte of Edmonton, Eric (Conny) Firkin of Concord, North Carolina and Mitchell (Kay) Firkin of Russellville, Kentucky. Survived also by eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great great grand daughters. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Lee Firkin and six brothers. Funeral services for Mary Elender Ferguson will be held 1:00 PM Monday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM Monday. Due to the current Covid-19 crisis the service will be limited to 33 people. Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Firkin. Please share you condolences with the family at www.butler-funeralhome.com.

