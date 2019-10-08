0 Shares

Mary Ellen Jeffries age 92 of Savoyard passed away Tuesday, October 08, 2019 at Barren County Health Care in Glasgow. She was the daughter of the late James Finley and Grace Piper Ferguson. Mary Ellen along with her late husband Lester whom she married December 24, 1943 owned and operated Savoyard Store. After selling the business and Lesters death Mary Ellen worked for several people who owned the business afterwards. She was always known as Granny to her friends and loved ones. She was a member of the Savoyard Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter Nancy (Ollie) Dennis of Glasgow. Eight grandchildren; Chris Jeffries of Bowling Green, Jerrica (Brent) Wright of Glasgow, Chalis Owens of Savoyard, Shannon (Tony) Corbin of Savoyard, Brandon (Holly) Dennis of Louisville, Blake Dennis of Glasgow, Adam (Samantha) Dennis of Louisville and Andrew (Lauren) Dennis of Lexington. Thirteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren survive. Also surviving is a daughter in law Judy Jeffries, a brother Dalton (Billie Sue) Ferguson all of Savoyard and several nieces and nephews.

Beside her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Jeffries, and eight brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Jeffries Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday and after 9:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home.