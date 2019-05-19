WCLU

MARY GRACE JACKSON

Mary Grace Jackson, 84, of Hestand, KY passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Monroe County Medical Center in Monroe County, KY.

Mary was born on May 23, 1934, a daughter of the late Lela (Wells) Kerr and Ben Kerr. She was united in marriage in 1957 to the late Ned Thomas Jackson.

Mary is survived by one son, Frankie Jackson, and wife Yvonne, of Bagdad, KY; one daughter, Joan Cooke, and husband Tim, of Vine Grove, KY; one brother, Richard Kerr, and wife Oneal, of Greenville, IN.; three sisters, Geneva Graves and Ranese Gearlds, both of Tompkinsville, KY and Ruth Anderson, of Indianapolis, IN.; three grandchildren; Casey Courtney, and husband Jason, of Frankfort, KY., Joseph Cooke, of Louisville, KY., and Meredith Cooke, of Vine Grove, KY., and one great-grandchild; Marlee Grace Courtney, of Frankfort, KY.

In addition to her husband Ned Thomas Jackson she is preceded in death by her parents Lela (Wells) Kerr and Ben Kerr; three brothers; Earl Kerr, Myrl Kerr and Kenneth Kerr; three sisters, Alene Brewington, Letha Ford, and Jewell Graves.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial in the Bailey Cemetery. Jackson Page and Brett Crowe will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 3:00 PM till 8:00 PM and will continue on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 7:30 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the American Heart Association and can be made at the Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY.

