Mary Helen Aaron Proffitt, 79, of Scottsville, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her residence in Scottsville, KY.

She was born April 28, 1941 in Simpson County, KY to the late Frank Aaron and Lena Woodall Aaron. She was married to Robert Close Sr., Jessie Scruggs and Gayle Proffitt all who precede her in death. She was a member of the Church of the Living God, was a homemaker, a loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by three sons; Tommy Scruggs and Danny Scruggs both of Scottsville, KY, Danny Close Jr. of Glasgow, KY.

Four daughters; Louise Hagan, Lena Smith, Myomi “Frankie” Means and Mary Smith all of Scottsville, KY. Twenty four grandchildren, forty one great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral service will be held Monday, June 1, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Allen County Memorial Gardens in Scottsville, KY.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 from 10:00 AM -2:00 PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested for funeral expenses and can be made at the funeral home.

