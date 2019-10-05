0 Shares

Mrs. Mary Helen (Watson) Scott, of the Ashlock Community in Cumberland County, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the U of L Medical Center in Louisville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 77 years and 10 months. She was born in Clay County, Tennessee on Tuesday, July 8, 1941, the daughter of Stanford and Odean (Poindexter) Watson. She was of Church of Christ faith, a member of Ashlock Church of Christ, and a Business Owner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Scott, daughter, Shena Scott, and son, Steve Scott. She is survived by her children, Susan (Jimmy) Burchett of Marietta, Georgia, Sandra “Kick” Upchurch, Cindy (Gary) Shoopman, both of Burkesville, Kentucky, grandchildren she raised, Jasmine Singer and Jarred Scott, both of Burkesville, Kentucky, brother, Glen Watson of Celina, Tennessee, grandchildren, Linsey Brown (Eric Beasley), Brooke (Scott) Christie, Ryan (Krystina) Shoopman, Spencer (Alaina) Burchett, great-grandchildren, Kolton Brown, Kailey Brown, Addison Lecander, Greenleigh Shoopman, and Elliott Christie. The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Sammy Dick and Bro. Willie Kerr officiating. Burial will be in the Ashlock Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, until the funeral hour on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to the Ashlock Cemetery Fund (c/o Wanda Daniels, 117 Bob Daniels Road, Celina, Tennessee 38551.) Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.