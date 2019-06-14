WCLU

MARY JOYCE ENNIS

Mary Joyce Ennis age 82 of Summer Shade passed away Thursday, June 13,2019 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.    Joyce was the daughter of the late Willie Lee and Clara B. Pedigo.    Joyce was a homemaker and member of the Pleasant Hill Church of Christ at Randolph.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.   Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Saturday and after 9:00 AM Sunday at the funeral home.

She is survived by two children.   Debra “Debbie” Francis (Samuel)  of Lake Tahoe, Nevada and Jeffrey “Jeff” (Julie)  Ennis  of Summer Shade. Three grandchildren;  Travis (Cecilee) Ennis of Summer Shade, Krista (Daniel) Harlan of Tompkinsville and April (Joey) Green of Louisville.  Seven great grandchildren also survive.   Besides her parents Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Milton Keith Ennis.

