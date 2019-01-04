Logo


MARY JOYCE HARPER ALLEN

on 04/01/2019 |
Mary Joyce Harper Allen, 63, Cave City, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Born January 17, 1956 in Glasgow, she was a daughter of the late James and Ollie Huff Harper and the wife of Larry Allen, who survives. She worked at Sharp Bedding and was a Christian.

Survivors other than her husband include one daughter Jessica (Danny) Roark, London, KY; two sons Jerry Gass Jr, Cave City and Jessie (Ashley) Vibbert, Glasgow; three sisters, Loretta (David) Anderson, Glasgow, Carolyn  (Kenneth) Vibbert, Glasgow and Mary Lois (Roger) Watts, Summer Shade; one brother, Danny Harper, Cookeville, TN; four grandchildren, Kelsay Hedger, Corbin, Connor, and Cassidy Vibbert; one great grandchild, Ryland Turner; one step daughter, Stacy Allen, FL; two step sons Larry Allen Jr., FL and David Allen, South Dakota; four step grandchildren Alicia Gadsden, Zoie Huff, David Allen Jr and Emerson Allen.

Preceding her in death besides her parents, are three sisters Juanita Sexton, Vonda Flowers, and Sue Ann Hurt; one brother Kenneth Harper; one great grandson Zavian Hedger and her previous husbands, Jessie [Ray] Vibbert, Sr. and Jerry Gass Sr.

Funeral services will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Lick Branch Cumberland Presbyterian Church, with Brother Mark Parks officiating. Burial will follow in the Lick Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 4:00 – 8:00 PM and Thursday, April 4, 7:00 – 10:00 at McMurtrey Funeral Home and after 11:00 till time of services at 1:00 at Lick Branch Church.

