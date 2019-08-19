0 Shares

Mary L. Brubaker,76,the wife of Aaron Brubaker of Mount Hermon, Kentucky passed away peacefully to her eternal rest on Saturday, August 17,2019.

She was born on October 12,1942.

Mary will be laid to rest on Thursday, August 22, 2019 with service beginning at 10:00am at the Monroe County Mennonite Church in Mount Hermon, Kentucky. Burial will be in the Monroe County Mennonite Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Monroe County Mennonite Church in Mount Hermon, Kentucky from 2:00pm till 4:00pm and again from 6:00pm till 8:00pm.