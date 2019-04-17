WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

MARY LOIS SHIVE GRIDER

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Mary Lois Shive Grider, 86, Randolph, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Metcalfe Health Care. Born October 19, 1932 in Summer Shade, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Eva Reed Shive and the widow of the late Howard Grider. She worked as housewife and was a member of Mt. Moriah Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

She attended New Beginnings Church of God where she enjoyed hearing her grandson preach.

Survivors include two daughters, Deborah (Roy) Blythe, Randolph and Dana (Bobby) Parnell, Randolph; one son Danny (Martha) Grider, Randolph; four grandchildren, Wendy (Jerry) Stephens, Tammy (Daryl) Harris, Scotty (Nikki) Grider, and Josh (Tonya) Grider; six  great grandchildren, Chase Stephens, Gracie Harris, Sam Grider, Katlyn Turner, Jackson Grider and Landon Grider;  one special niece, Delphia Garrett; and several other nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death, besides her husband and parents, include four brothers James, Reid, Rondal, and Earl Shive and one sister Betty Bitner.

Funeral services will be Friday, April 19, 2019, 2:00 PM at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Earlene Branstetter officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, at Randolph.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 18, 2019, 4:00 – 8:00 PM, and on Friday, April 19, after 7:00 AM until time of services at 2:00.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Cemetery or the Summer Shade Fire Department.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.