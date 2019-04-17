0 Shares

Mary Lois Shive Grider, 86, Randolph, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Metcalfe Health Care. Born October 19, 1932 in Summer Shade, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Eva Reed Shive and the widow of the late Howard Grider. She worked as housewife and was a member of Mt. Moriah Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

She attended New Beginnings Church of God where she enjoyed hearing her grandson preach.

Survivors include two daughters, Deborah (Roy) Blythe, Randolph and Dana (Bobby) Parnell, Randolph; one son Danny (Martha) Grider, Randolph; four grandchildren, Wendy (Jerry) Stephens, Tammy (Daryl) Harris, Scotty (Nikki) Grider, and Josh (Tonya) Grider; six great grandchildren, Chase Stephens, Gracie Harris, Sam Grider, Katlyn Turner, Jackson Grider and Landon Grider; one special niece, Delphia Garrett; and several other nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death, besides her husband and parents, include four brothers James, Reid, Rondal, and Earl Shive and one sister Betty Bitner.

Funeral services will be Friday, April 19, 2019, 2:00 PM at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Earlene Branstetter officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, at Randolph.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 18, 2019, 4:00 – 8:00 PM, and on Friday, April 19, after 7:00 AM until time of services at 2:00.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Cemetery or the Summer Shade Fire Department.