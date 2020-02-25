0 Shares

Mary Magdalene “Maggie” Johnson, age 73, of Glasgow, KY, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. She was retired from Mammoth Cave Garment Factory and of the Baptist Faith.

She was the daughter of the late Henry Trulock and Ella Mae Puckett Trulock. She was also preceded in death by a daughter Valerie Puckett; eight brothers, Robert, Alvey, Louis ,Chester, Noel Glen, Charles, Graham, Henry Trulock; and a sister Christine Hylander.

She is survived by one son, Houston L. Puckett (Melinda), Cave City, KY; two sisters, Alma Buster, Austin, KY, Leona Waddle, Elizabethtown, KY; one grandchild, Joshua Puckett (Megan), Hiseville, KY; two great-grandchildren, Gavin Puckett, Serenity Puckett.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Friday, February 28, 2020 and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home. Interment will be at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery, Bonnieville, KY.

