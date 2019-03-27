Logo


MARY MAGDELINE STRANGE (UPDATED)

on 03/27/2019 |
Mary Magdeline Strange, age 86 of Louisville, formerly of Glasgow, died Tuesday, March 26th, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Strange was born in Glasgow on November 2nd, 1932 to the late Willie Woods and the late Jennie Mae Mizell Woods and was married to the late Elvin Strange JR. She was a retired beautician and of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by one daughter, Paulette Kennedy, Louisville, KY; one brother, Clifton Woods (Barbara), Woodstock, GA; one sister, Evelyn Oliver (Bernice), Glasgow, KY; six grandchildren, Michelle Kennedy-Webb (Billy), Ricky Kennedy, Cissy Fisher, Paul Hough, Dale Blair, Jay Blair; seven great grandchildren, Shaun Kennedy (Melissa), Alexis Webb, Wyatt Kennedy, Christian Kennedy, Corie Fisher, Hank Fisher, Ricky Fisher; four great, great grandchildren, Brayden Kennedy, Braxton Kennedy, Bailey Kennedy, Ever Sam; one niece, Nina Beck (Joey); one nephew, Todd Oliver (Sharon).
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Kathy Hough.

A graveside service will be held 12:00 PM, Friday, March 29th at Poplar Log Cemetery. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

 

