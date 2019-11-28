0 Shares

Mary Margaret “Peggy” Humphrey, 95, Glasgow, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at her residence. Born June 1, 1924 at Knob Lick, KY, she was the daughter of the late Roy Burnan Henry and Ruth Woodward Henry. She was a homemaker and a military wife to her late husband William Frank Humphrey.

Survivors include four children: Larry McDaniel and wife Betsy of Peoria, IL, Suzanne Jolly and husband Bruce, Bill Humphrey and wife Butch, and Debbie Livingston all of Glasgow; 10 grandchildren: Dawn Crabtree (Chad), Jeff McDaniel (Tricia), Will Humphrey (Varsey), Joey Humphrey (April), Jennifer Oxley (Jason), Eric Jolly (Elizabeth), Shawn Livingston (Shannon), Thom Humphrey, Mary Osborne (Timmy), and Chad Livingston (Ashley); 17 great-grandchildren: McKayla Glass, Leah Humphrey, Rhealey Humphrey, Madalyn Osborne, Tanner Livingston, Cailin Crabtree, Rory Sponhouse, Lillie Osborne, Julie Oxley, Myrick Livingston, Emorie Osborne, Rachel Oxley, Wilks Livingston, Taylor Crabtree, Lillian Livingston, Saydee Jolly, and Gage Jolly; one great-great-grandchild, Silas Glass.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 am Monday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center.

